Kuzain, Sporting KC beat Minnesota United 4-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 09:04 IST
31
AP Image

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Wan Kuzain scored his first MLS goal to help Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 4-1 on Sunday night.

Kuzain, a 19-year-old homegrown playing in his second career game, one-timed a cross by Graham Zusi — that deflected off a defender — into the net to give Sporting (8-2-4) a 2-1 lead in the 35th minute.

Kansas City is unbeaten in its last five games and has just one loss since opening day.

Sporting's Daniel Salloi opened the scoring in the ninth, trapping a header from Yohan Croizet before taking a dribble and then side-netting a right-footer from just outside the area.

Minnesota's Tyrone Mears blasted a shot , from 40-yards out, past goalkeeper Tim Melia to tie it in the 11th minute.

Christian Lobato scored in the 38th and Diego Rubio added a goal in the 81st minute for Sporting.

Minnesota United (5-7-1) has lost five road games in a row, tying the franchise record

Kansas City outshot Minnesota 26-7, including 8-2 on target.

