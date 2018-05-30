Liverpool physio expects three-week Salah absence after 'accidental' Ramos tangle

Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah's World Cup hopes are not over yet, as he could be out for just three weeks.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Mohamed Salah is expected to be out for between three and four weeks after an "accidental" tangle with Sergio Ramos left him with a dislocated shoulder, according to Liverpool physio Ruben Pons.

Many pinned Liverpool's hopes in the Champions League final on the performance of Salah, but the Egypt star was forced off after just 30 minutes of Real Madrid's 3-1 win in Kiev.

Salah and Ramos tussled for the ball and linked arms in the process, before the Spain international hauled his opponent to the ground, the fall resulting in a dislocated shoulder for the Reds star.

With Salah's World Cup participation put in doubt, Ramos has come in for fierce criticism.

But Pons – who has travelled with the Liverpool attacker for treatment in Spain – does not think it was a calculated attempt to cause an injury, and believes Salah has a chance of featuring for Egypt in the World Cup group stage, with their first match against Uruguay scheduled for June 15.

"Salah has not told me anything about Sergio Ramos," Pons told the Partidazo show on COPE. "I do not think he's angry with him. It was an accidental action.

"Salah is already more animated, much more optimistic. It's not a very typical injury in football, maybe more in goalkeepers. The Egyptian Football Federation believes that in three or four weeks he will be recovered.

"We are going to do double session every day and we will try to reduce the recovery period."