Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Liverpool physio expects three-week Salah absence after 'accidental' Ramos tangle

Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah's World Cup hopes are not over yet, as he could be out for just three weeks.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 01:14 IST
787
SalahRamos - Cropped
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Mohamed Salah is expected to be out for between three and four weeks after an "accidental" tangle with Sergio Ramos left him with a dislocated shoulder, according to Liverpool physio Ruben Pons.

Many pinned Liverpool's hopes in the Champions League final on the performance of Salah, but the Egypt star was forced off after just 30 minutes of Real Madrid's 3-1 win in Kiev.

Salah and Ramos tussled for the ball and linked arms in the process, before the Spain international hauled his opponent to the ground, the fall resulting in a dislocated shoulder for the Reds star.

With Salah's World Cup participation put in doubt, Ramos has come in for fierce criticism.

But Pons – who has travelled with the Liverpool attacker for treatment in Spain – does not think it was a calculated attempt to cause an injury, and believes Salah has a chance of featuring for Egypt in the World Cup group stage, with their first match against Uruguay scheduled for June 15.

"Salah has not told me anything about Sergio Ramos," Pons told the Partidazo show on COPE. "I do not think he's angry with him. It was an accidental action.

"Salah is already more animated, much more optimistic. It's not a very typical injury in football, maybe more in goalkeepers. The Egyptian Football Federation believes that in three or four weeks he will be recovered.

"We are going to do double session every day and we will try to reduce the recovery period."

Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
It was like wrestling – Klopp unhappy with Ramos...
RELATED STORY
Ramos 'quite clever' but Salah injury not to blame for...
RELATED STORY
Prompt recovery, Salah – Ramos wishes Liverpool star well
RELATED STORY
Egyptian lawyer files lawsuit over Ramos-Salah challenge
RELATED STORY
MMA News: UFC analyst breaks down Sergio Ramos injuring...
RELATED STORY
Don't compare Salah to Messi and Ronaldo, says Ramos....
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Liverpool: Salah, Ronaldo lead the line in...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final Lays Bare the Vicious Nature of...
RELATED STORY
Salah injury marked beginning of the end for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Real Vs Liverpool - Scientific Astrologer predicts the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT AZE KYR
3 - 0
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun BRA CRO 07:30 PM
03 Jun COS NOR 11:30 PM
03 Jun SAU PER 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018