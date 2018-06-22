Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lovren: This Croatia team are better than 1998 heroes

Croatia finished third at the 1998 World Cup, but Dejan Lovren feels they can do better in Russia.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 09:58 IST
613
DejanLovren - Cropped
Croatia defender Dejan Lovren

Croatia defender Dejan Lovren believes his team can better the achievements of the 1998 outfit, who finished third in France.

Zlatko Dalic's men impressed in Russia Thursday, crushing Argentina 3-0 in their Group D clash.

Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic were on the scoresheet as Croatia moved into the last 16 for the first time since 1998, when Golden Boot winner Davor Suker inspired a run to third place.

But Lovren feels the current outfit are a better team, and the Liverpool defender hopes they can better the run of 20 years ago.

"We can do better than the 1998 team, but let's see," he told reporters.

"I think we have better players than that team."

Croatia only need a point against Iceland Tuesday to seal top spot in the group, a result which would see them likely avoid France in the last 16.

Despite several powerhouses struggling early at the showpiece event, Lovren said his team were still outsiders.

"There are no easy games. Germany are still here, Spain, France. We are the underdogs and that helps us," he said.

"How we played today will give us a boost for the next couple of games and hopefully we can just stay fit for the rest of the tournament."

Lovren: Croatia can surprise like Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Except for Messi, Croatia are better than Argentina -...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Star-studded Croatia has potential to shine
RELATED STORY
3 Things that went right for Croatia against Nigeria
RELATED STORY
Youthful Nigeria faces experienced Croatia midfield
RELATED STORY
Modric among star-studded Croatia World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria; Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Lovren, Van Dijk absolve Karius of blame
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key factors which could decide the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us