×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lukaku in, Fellaini out of Belgium squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    09 Nov 2018, 19:53 IST
Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini - cropped
Belgium team-mates Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini.

Roberto Martinez will consult with Manchester United before determining whether Romelu Lukaku can remain part of his 25-man Belgium squad.

Lukaku has returned to training ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday and could feature in his country's final two Nations League matches against Iceland and Switzerland.

Manchester United team-mate Marouane Fellaini will play no part after being overlooked due to a lack of fitness, despite the midfielder featuring in United's win over Juventus on Wednesday.

Belgium are without Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Vermaelen through injury, prompting a recall for Wolves outcast Leander Dendoncker.

"We are in contact with Manchester United over Romelu Lukaku. We will make a final decision after the weekend," Martinez said.

"Marouane Fellaini is on his way back but is not fully fit."

Martinez's men are level on six points with Switzerland in Group 2 of Nations League A, but have a game in hand leading into the final round of fixtures.

Belgium squad in full:

Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Matz Sels (Strasbourg); Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Timothy Castagne (Atalanta), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Christian Kabasele (Watford), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain); Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (Monaco), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Dennis Praet (Sampdoria), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund); Michy Batshuayi (Valencia), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Lukaku ruled out of Juventus clash
RELATED STORY
Lukaku absent from Manchester United squad
RELATED STORY
Lukaku misses United training ahead of Juventus clash
RELATED STORY
Lukaku failed to convince Pereira to choose Belgium over...
RELATED STORY
All United players are behind Mourinho, insists Fellaini
RELATED STORY
Fellaini made the difference for United – Allegri
RELATED STORY
Romelu Lukaku Equals Didier Drogba's Premier League tally...
RELATED STORY
Is Romelu Lukaku's injury-enforced absence a blessing in...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who had a career-defining loan move
RELATED STORY
Mourinho unsure if Lukaku can face Juventus
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us