Marcelo 'never' considered Madrid exit amid Juventus links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    15 Dec 2018, 12:35 IST
Marcelo-cropped
Real Madrid full-back Marcelo

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo insisted he had never considered leaving the LaLiga giants amid persistent links to Juventus.

The Brazil international has been linked to the Serie A champions previously and his former Madrid team-mate, Cristiano Ronaldo, talked up a potential move for Marcelo earlier this week.

But the 30-year-old said leaving the Santiago Bernabeu was not something he had ever thought about.

"It's never entered my mind to leave and look for another option," Marcelo told Club del Deportista.

"I have always done everything possible to stay at Real Madrid and I've never thought about playing time.

"If I had 15 minutes in every game, I’d give everything in those 15 minutes to play more and win more."

Marcelo has won four LaLiga titles and as many Champions League crowns, among numerous other trophies, since joining Madrid in 2007.

The former Fluminense defender remembered just how the move happened, saying he initially did not believe it.

"The move all happened very quickly. At first I thought it was a joke," Marcelo said.

"I always saw Madrid as a huge club. Then all of a sudden I was part of a team with players I had only seen on television or in video games.

"It was pretty amazing."

