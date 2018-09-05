Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Morata: I suffered due to Conte's style

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.45K   //    05 Sep 2018, 14:25 IST
alvaro morata - cropped
Alvaro Morata (R) celebrates a goal with Ross Barkley

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata says Antonio Conte's tactics were part of the reason he "suffered" in his first season in the Premier League.

Morata made an explosive start to his Stamford Bridge career, scoring six goals in six league appearances at the start of 2017-18, but things quickly soured for the Spain international.

A mysterious back problem blighted much of the campaign and he only scored a further five goals in the top flight and four in cup competitions.

Morata has shown encouraging signs of a return to form since Maurizio Sarri replaced Conte as head coach, however, scoring his first goal of the season in last month's 3-2 win over Arsenal, and the thinks he is better suited to the new system.

When asked if he feels more comfortable with Sarri in charge, he told Cadena SER: "Yes, yes, yes. For me, yes. It's not for nothing, but for the style of play. It wasn't my style of play and I suffered a little because of that."

Morata has previously described how he played part of last season while taking painkilling injections he received from a doctor in Germany, with his form suffering as a result.

The forward, a reported £60million signing from Real Madrid last year, admits he would do things differently if the problem reared its head again.

"In today's world, it's normal that these [critical] things are said," he added. "Chelsea made a huge effort for me and it wasn't returned. I should have repaid them double. A player they pay for can't finish the season with 15 goals.

"People think we're machines. If I had stopped for three months, I would have come back with a clear head, but I was professional and I wanted to give everything.

"If I could go back, I would stop for two months. I was in pain, I went to Germany to see the doctor, paying for private planes. People believe the false life of Instagram, what it shows you; they thought I was at home with my wife. Someday, I'll write a book about what I've been through."

 

Great work and effort of all the team! Three more points!! Go Chelsea!!

A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on

