Muller's wife aims dig at Kovac for benching Bayern forward

Omnisport // 04 Nov 2018

Niko Kovac introduces Thomas Muller from the bench

Thomas Muller's wife ridiculed under-fire Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac for benching the Germany international and only introducing him with 20 minutes left of the 1-1 draw against Freiburg.

Bayern are four points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund after Saturday's disappointing result, having conceded an 89th-minute equaliser.

Serge Gnabry found the bottom-right corner 10 minutes from time and had seemingly wrapped things up for Bayern, only for Lucas Holer to level at the end.

Muller's wife Lisa mocked Kovac on her Instagram account when the decision was made to bring the forward off the bench.

"More than 70 minutes until he finally has a brain wave," she wrote.

Muller himself downplayed his wife's comments, however, putting it down to frustration.

"It was out of emotion," he told Sky Deutschland. "In hindsight I don't think it was super, but she just loves me, what should I do?"

Kovac was unconcerned by the matter, pointing out it was not as if Muller himself wrote the message.

"There's nothing to clarify," the Croatian told reporters in his post-match news conference. "Obviously it wasn't Thomas himself who wrote that."

Kovac was also asked about internal matters seemingly being leaked to the German media, though he is not convinced every such situation is deliberate.

"I was a professional for 18 years," he continued. "When I started in 1991 and finished in 2009 it was always the same. This is not a unique feature of one club.

"I think that there were, are and will be a lot of clubs in the Bundesliga where there is a player who has a good connection to one or more journalists.

"Maybe it went through a second or third person. You can talk with someone you know and this person knows another person and so on. So internal matters are staying internal. I'm following this and I can't tell more about that."