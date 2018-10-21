×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

No Messi or Ronaldo in El Clasico for first time since 2007

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    21 Oct 2018, 04:20 IST
RonaldoMessi - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Lionel Messi (R)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in next weekend's Clasico, the first time neither star has featured in the game since 2007.

Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus in a deal worth €112million meant October 28's clash would be the first Clasico without him in nine years.

But Messi will also be absent from the clash after the Barcelona captain sustained a fractured arm in a 4-2 LaLiga win at home to Sevilla on Saturday.

Messi set up Philippe Coutinho for Barca's opener in the second minute at Camp Nou before doubling the lead himself with a fine strike from 20 yards.

But the Argentine attacker soon had to be replaced after damaging his right arm in a heavy fall, with Ousmane Dembele replacing him.

Barca confirmed Messi will be out for around three weeks, ruling him out of Wednesday's meeting with Inter in the Champions League.

And the Clasico will have an entirely new complexion after an era of Messi-Ronaldo dominance with neither player on show next weekend.

Barca have not won a Clasico without Messi since his debut for the club, failing to win either of the two matches with Madrid he has missed since 2004.

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Most memorable El Clasico disputes 
RELATED STORY
El Clasico is the best game in the world, says Steve...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Did the Portuguese...
RELATED STORY
Five non-European footballers to win Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why the El Clasico is now more popular than ever
RELATED STORY
Inter, El Clasico and more - the games Messi will miss...
RELATED STORY
Five of Lionel Messi's records that Cristiano Ronaldo may...
RELATED STORY
Celebrating 14 years of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
How Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have redrawn the...
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that Cristiano Ronaldo may never...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us