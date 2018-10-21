No Messi or Ronaldo in El Clasico for first time since 2007

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 21 Oct 2018, 04:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Lionel Messi (R)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in next weekend's Clasico, the first time neither star has featured in the game since 2007.

Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus in a deal worth €112million meant October 28's clash would be the first Clasico without him in nine years.

But Messi will also be absent from the clash after the Barcelona captain sustained a fractured arm in a 4-2 LaLiga win at home to Sevilla on Saturday.

Messi set up Philippe Coutinho for Barca's opener in the second minute at Camp Nou before doubling the lead himself with a fine strike from 20 yards.

But the Argentine attacker soon had to be replaced after damaging his right arm in a heavy fall, with Ousmane Dembele replacing him.

[INJURY NEWS] Tests carried out on the first team player Leo Messi have confirmed that he has a fracture of the radial bone in his right arm. He will be out for approximately three weeks. #FuerzaLeo pic.twitter.com/kpNcspnfqo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2018

Barca confirmed Messi will be out for around three weeks, ruling him out of Wednesday's meeting with Inter in the Champions League.

And the Clasico will have an entirely new complexion after an era of Messi-Ronaldo dominance with neither player on show next weekend.

Barca have not won a Clasico without Messi since his debut for the club, failing to win either of the two matches with Madrid he has missed since 2004.