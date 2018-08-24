Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pena scores in 88th, Dynamo tie FC Dallas 1-1 in Texas Derby

Associated Press
NEWS
News
87   //    24 Aug 2018, 08:41 IST
AP Image

HOUSTON (AP) — Ronaldo Pena scored his first MLS goal in the 88th minute, helping the Houston Dynamo tie FC Dallas 1-1 on Thursday night in the Texas Derby.

Houston (7-11-7) ended a club-record five-game losing streak, but its winless stretch was extended to eight matches. Dallas (13-5-7) remains atop the Western Conference standings, four points ahead of Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC.

Pena, a Venezuela striker playing in his fourth MLS match, took a pass at the top of the 18-yard box, split two defenders and sent in a shot past a diving Jimmy Maurer.

Five minutes prior, Michael Barrios scored for Dallas by winning a one-on-one battle for a glancing header and sending it through the legs of goalkeeper Joe Willis. Barrios has scored all five of his goals this season in the last five games.

Six of the last seven games in the series have ended in draws — including the first meeting this season.

Associated Press
NEWS
ISL 2018: FC Goa bring in Carlos Pena for 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
Lamah scores twice, FC Dallas beat Galaxy 3-2
RELATED STORY
Top 5 rivalries in Major League Soccer history
RELATED STORY
Rivalry Week turns intensity up a notch in MLS
RELATED STORY
Acosta completes hat trick in 96th, DC tops Orlando City
RELATED STORY
FC Dallas beats Toronto FC 1-0 behind Urruti, Gonzalez
RELATED STORY
FC Dallas gets 2-0 win over Montreal for fourth straight win
RELATED STORY
Beckerman scores as Real Salt Lake beats Dynamo 2-1
RELATED STORY
Atlanta's Martinez sets MLS record with 6th career hat trick
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney scores first MLS goal, DC United beats Rapids
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us