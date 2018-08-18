Pickford should have seen red - Hughes fumes over challenge on Ings

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 1.76K // 18 Aug 2018, 23:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Southampton striker Danny Ings' shirt was ripped following a challenge from Jordan Pickford

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford should have been sent off for a late challenge on Southampton's Danny Ings, according to Saints boss Mark Hughes.

Pickford collided with Ings after racing out of his box to clear the ball in the second half of the Toffees' 2-1 victory at Goodison Park, ripping the striker's shirt as he caught him with a high foot.

Referee Lee Mason did not even award a free-kick for the clash, which Hughes felt was more than deserving of a red.

The Welshman was critical of a lack of consistency from officials after he felt Phil Jagielka was dismissed for a lesser offence when he caught Diogo Jota in Everton's draw at Wolves last weekend.

"Their keeper should have been sent off for his challenge on Danny. He's cleared the ball but followed through so that's a clear sending off," said Hughes.

"They had a man [Jagielka] sent off for less last week. It's that consistency we are talking about in terms of referees.

"[Ings has] got five wounds on his back. You saw the state of his shirt, it's ripped off his back so clearly there is contact.

"The referee was there. The linesman has a lot of experience. [They] didn't see it apparently when we went to talk to them.

"We will look at it back and take a view on it. In my view I didn't feel he needed to follow through like he did.

"It's not sour grapes and I'm not trying to get the kid in trouble, but it's got to be consistent."

Richarlison added to Theo Walcott's opener for his third goal in two Premier League outings since joining Everton from Watford in a deal that could reportedly reach £50million.

Marco Silva is delighted by the Brazilian's start to his career on Merseyside, but preferred to focus on the team performance and the need to improve when defending set-pieces after Ings was left unmarked to halve the deficit in the 54th minute.

"[It's] important for him and for his team-mates as well," Silva told Sky Sports of Richarlison.

"I don't like to talk about one player, but he is working hard, enjoying where he is, helping his team-mates, and his team-mates helping him.

"We dug in at the end and we need to be stronger on conceding at set pieces, that is something we can work hard to improve."