Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Reus relishing Favre reunion at Borussia Dortmund

    As he prepares for a maiden World Cup campaign, Marco Reus already has reason to be excited about the new Bundesliga season.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 22:04 IST
    190
    Marco Reus - cropped
    Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus.

    Germany winger Marco Reus is thrilled to be reuniting with Lucien Favre following Borussia Dortmund's appointment of "probably the best" coach he has played under.

    BVB lured the 60-year-old away from Nice on a two-year contract as they look for stability following unsuccessful experiments with Peter Bosz and Peter Stoger.

    The experienced Favre arrives at Signal Iduna Park with a solid Bundesliga record from spells at Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach.

    Reus worked with the Swiss at the latter and is confident Dortmund have made the right choice.

    "I've had quite a few club coaches already and he's probably the best I've ever had," Reus told the German Football Association website.

    "Of course, a lot of time has passed since we worked together at Gladbach. It was great to see then how meticulous he was as a coach, both in the dressing room and on the field, where he did everything himself and had total control.

    "I hope that's how Lucien Favre works today. Then we're bound to get Dortmund back on track."

    Reus is currently in national team camp preparing for his first World Cup, having missed Germany's triumph at Brazil 2014 through injury.

    The 28-year-old has no doubt Joachim Low's men can become just the third nation to defend their crown, but issued a warning against looking too far ahead.

    "I'm firmly convinced that if the team manages to find itself and things become automatic, Germany has a lot going for it," he said.

    "But it doesn't help to speculate now about who we might meet in the quarter-finals. Nobody should underestimate our group with Mexico, South Korea and Sweden, because it's going to be pretty demanding.

    "And over the course of the tournament, we're bound to have at least one or two games that will be decided by inches or a few incidents at the end."

    Bundesliga 2017-18
    BREAKING NEWS: Favre named new Dortmund boss
    RELATED STORY
    Favre leaves Nice as Dortmund post awaits
    RELATED STORY
    Schmelzer gives up Borussia Dortmund captaincy
    RELATED STORY
    BREAKING NEWS: Reus signs new Dortmund deal
    RELATED STORY
    Dortmund to step up Reus contract talks
    RELATED STORY
    Reus to make first Dortmund appearance of the season
    RELATED STORY
    Stoger undecided on Reus' Dortmund return
    RELATED STORY
    Reus display 'uplifting' for Dortmund boss Stoger
    RELATED STORY
    Bundesliga transfer news: Meyer's destination revealed,...
    RELATED STORY
    Hitzfeld tips Kovac and Favre for Bayern job
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 34
    FT BAY STU
    1 - 4
    FT HOF BOR
    3 - 1
    FT HER RB-
    2 - 6
    FT FRE AUG
    2 - 0
    FT SCH EIN
    1 - 0
    FT BAY HAN
    3 - 2
    FT HAM BOR
    2 - 1
    FT MAI WER
    1 - 2
    FT WOL KOL
    4 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018