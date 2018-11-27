Shaw needed 'thick skin' to play for Mourinho and Manchester United

Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Jose Mourinho

Luke Shaw admits a "thick skin" is required to play under Jose Mourinho but wants his Manchester United team-mates to fight for "the biggest club in the world".

England international Shaw has been the focus of much discussion during Mourinho's time at the club, with the manager publicly criticising the left-back on numerous occasions.

But the former Southampton man signed a new contract at Old Trafford after a strong start to the season and has called on United's players to show determination when they face Young Boys in the Champions League.

A victory on Tuesday will take Mourinho's men through if Valencia fail to win at Juventus, with United's form picking up in Europe amid a difficult domestic campaign.

"You need a thick skin to play under this manager and for this club," Shaw told a news conference. "We need to fight for the manager, fans and club. I signed my contract because good things are going to happen at this club.

"It is the biggest club in the world and we, as players, need to take what is said and take it on board. We need to fight for the fans, for the club."

.@LukeShaw23 on Tuesday's game: "We're confident. It's a very important game for us because we can clinch qualification." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kbQAcLNGKH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 26, 2018

United were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Saturday, continuing a tough run that has left Mourinho's men seventh in the Premier League table, and Shaw is determined to turn their form around.

"It is really hard to put a finger on what is going on," he said. "It is frustrating to watch, but we all know, as a team, that we are better than that.

"We do train really hard in the week and we always push each other. Some games I can't put my finger on it, but it is easy for me to come here and talk well. We need to show it on the pitch.

"I think everyone in the changing room is a fighter. We all need to be pushing each other and we all want to win trophies. You can't say we aren't fighters. We all want to be the best team in the league."