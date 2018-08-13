Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sometimes you want to kill him! Guardiola marvels at City cult hero Mendy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
743   //    13 Aug 2018, 01:34 IST
BenjaminMendy - cropped
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy took on board a gentle warning from manager Pep Guardiola after an all-action display in Manchester City's opening 2-0 Premier League win at Arsenal.

Mendy set up Bernardo Silva's game-clinching second in north London after Raheem Sterling gave the champions an early lead.

A cruciate knee ligament injury meant the France left-back had a minimal impact on the field during his first season in Manchester but his inimitable work on social media established him as a cult hero with City's fans.

It is a status that has not gone unnoticed by Guardiola, who observed the 24-year-old popping up all over Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

At a post-match news conference, when it was put to Guardiola that Mendy sometimes appeared to be more like a centre forward, he chuckled: "Yeah, and that is not good!

"Mendy is Mendy. Sometimes you want to kill him and sometimes you say, 'wow, what a player we have'.

"He gives us this extra energy. With Kyle [Walker] and him, when they attack so consistently it is so important.

"But Mendy has a lot of things to improve. Hopefully we can convince him to be calm, to forget a little bit the social media and focus on what he has to do."

When City tweeted the quotes from their manager, Mendy was quickly contrite – replying "Oops" and, "I promise I will".

