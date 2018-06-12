Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spain's Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup

Spain's Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 23:07 IST
176
AP Image

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will take over as Real Madrid manager after the World Cup, the club said Tuesday in an announcement that comes just three days before the national team's first game at the tournament.

Madrid said in a short statement that Lopetegui has agreed to coach the Champions League winners for the next three seasons once Spain's participation in soccer's biggest event is over.

The appointment comes as Lopetegui is making his final preparations for Spain's opening match against Portugal in Sochi on Friday.

The Spanish football federation said Madrid had paid an undisclosed amount to trigger the buyout clause included in Lopetegui's contract.

"The Spanish football federation asks for the maximum respect in order to maintain a sense of normalcy around the national team as it is about to debut in the World Cup," the federation said in a statement.

Lopetegui and Luis Rubiales, who was elected federation president last month, will hold a press conference at Spain's base camp in Krasnodar, Russia, on Wednesday.

Lopetegui will take the place of Zinedine Zidane, after he surprised the club two weeks ago by saying he was leaving after winning an unprecedented three straight Champions League titles.

Lopetegui was Vicente del Bosque successor for Spain following the team's failure to successfully defend its title at the 2016 European Championship.

The 51-year-old Lopetegui is credited with reviving a Spain team that was on the decline in the last years under Del Bosque after it won the 2010 World Cup and two straight Euros. He has kept Spain unbeaten through 20 matches in charge and guided it to a first-place finish in a qualifying group that included Italy for the 2018 World Cup.

Part of his success was blending in younger talents like Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, Marco Asensio and Rodrigo Moreno into a squad led by veterans Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos and David Silva.

Lopetegui will soon coach Ramos, Isco, Asensio and fellow Spanish internationals Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

His name had not been mentioned by Spanish media among the probable candidates for the Madrid job. Just last month Lopetegui agreed to extend his contract with Spain's national team through 2020.

The immediate reaction on Spanish sports talk radio was to criticize the timing of the announcement given the possible distraction it could cause on Spain's team before a tournament it has spent two years working towards.

Lopetegui was picked as Del Bosque's replacement mostly because of his success with Spain's youth squads. He won European championships with the under-19 and under-21 teams in the early 2010s.

While shining with Spain's national sides, he had a lackluster stint with Portuguese club Porto in his only stint at a major club. He was fired after failing to win a title during almost two years in Portugal.

A former goalkeeper who started a handful of games in goal for Real Madrid and Barcelona, Lopetegui played for Spain in the 1994 World Cup.

BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui to take over at Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Carvajal could miss Spain's first two World Cup games -...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018:5 managers who might be auditioning at the...
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Lopetegui surpasses expectations with Spain
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui keeps options open on Morata's World Cup spot
RELATED STORY
Carvajal could be ready for Spain's World Cup opener –...
RELATED STORY
Morata has good World Cup chance despite being dropped,...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot
RELATED STORY
Spain's Expected World Cup XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT JAP PAR
4 - 2
FIFA World Cup 2018
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
19 Jun RUS EGY 11:30 PM
20 Jun POR MOR 05:30 PM
20 Jun URU SAU 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us