Tabarez extends contract with Uruguay for 4 years

Associated Press
NEWS
News
49   //    21 Sep 2018, 20:10 IST
AP Image

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Oscar Tabarez will remain Uruguay coach for four more years.

Uruguay's soccer association announced the contract extension on Friday without elaborating. Tabarez signed under the auspices of an intervention commission from FIFA, which is managing the association to February, when a disputed election is hoped to be resolved.

It will be his fifth World Cup cycle with Uruguay, the fourth in a row.

The 71-year-old Tabarez was coach of Uruguay the first time from 1988-90.

He will keep assistants Celso Otero, Mario Rebollo, and Jose Herrera, who have worked with him since 2006.

Tabarez's best results are fourth place at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and winning the 2011 Copa America in Argentina.

Tabarez: The school teacher who educated Uruguay
Suarez has matured since 2014 claims Uruguay boss Tabarez
PSG's Cavani selected by Uruguay as Coito fills in for...
Tabarez: It will take entire Uruguay team to stop...
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
Back on the map and earning letters from ladies, Tabarez...
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
Coach defends Luis Suarez after he doesn't score for Uruguay
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
Uruguay coach has worked hard to change team's dirty image
