Tabarez extends contract with Uruguay for 4 years

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Oscar Tabarez will remain Uruguay coach for four more years.

Uruguay's soccer association announced the contract extension on Friday without elaborating. Tabarez signed under the auspices of an intervention commission from FIFA, which is managing the association to February, when a disputed election is hoped to be resolved.

It will be his fifth World Cup cycle with Uruguay, the fourth in a row.

The 71-year-old Tabarez was coach of Uruguay the first time from 1988-90.

He will keep assistants Celso Otero, Mario Rebollo, and Jose Herrera, who have worked with him since 2006.

Tabarez's best results are fourth place at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, and winning the 2011 Copa America in Argentina.