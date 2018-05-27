Techera scores 3 second-half goals, Whitecaps tie Revs 3-3

Techera scores 3 second-half goals, Whitecaps tie Revs 3-3

Associated Press NEWS News 27 May 2018, 09:50 IST 39 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Cristian Techera scored three second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame several defensive errors to tie the New England Revolution 3-3 on Saturday.

Techera completed the hat trick in the 74th minute off a pass from striker Yordy Reyna.

The Whitecaps (4-5-5) are winless in five games and have just one victory in their past nine matches (1-4-4). New England is 5-4-3.

Vancouver trailed 2-0 early in the second half.

Whitecaps defender Aly Ghazal had an own goal and made a poor pass that helped set up a goal by New England's Teal Bunbury. Another Revolution goal came after defender Sean Franklin mishandled a ball.

Techera made it 2-1 in the 49th minute off a cross from Marcel de Jong. Russell Teibert set up Techera again two minutes later, with Techera scoring on a header after Matt Turner stopped the first shot.

Bunbury gave New England a 3-2 lead in the 59th minute after Ghazal's weak pass was picked off.

Cristian Penilla also scored for New England.

TIMBERS 3, RAPIDS 2

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Samuel Armenteros scored twice and Portland beat Colorado to extend its franchise-record winning streak to six.

Armenteros flicked Sebastian Blanco's pass around defender Danny Wilson and then beat him to it for a chip finish that opened the scoring for Portland (6-3-2) in the 29th minute.

Julio Cascante gave one back to Colorado (2-7-2) in the 31st with an own goal on a stab attempt to clear away Edgar Castillo's cross. Armenteros made it 2-1 in the 37th minute, heading back Tim Howard's attempt to punch away Blanco's cross. Diego Valeri settled Blanco's diagonal cross and slotted one past Howard in the 57th minute to make it 3-1.

Yannick Boli cut Colorado's deficit to one with a penalty kick in the ninth minute of stoppage time but referee Sorin Stoica blew the final whistle before allowing play to resume.

Colorado has lost six in a row, its longest such streak since losing seven straight in 2014.

FIRE 2, ORLANDO CITY 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alan Gordon broke a tie in the 82nd minute and Chicago beat Orlando City.

Gordon settled Bastian Schweinsteiger's cross with a couple of touches at 25 yards from goal and fired a rocket into the upper right corner past goalkeeper Joe Bendik's outstretched hand.

Chicago's Mohammed Adams was sent off in the 89th minute for violent conduct, but the Fire (4-6-2) held on from there, including six minutes of stoppage time, to end a two-game losing streak.

Orlando City (6-5-1) has lost three straight after winning six in a row.

Aleksandar Katai gave Chicago the lead on a free kick in the 13th minute. Cristian Higuita tied it for Orlando City in the 28th.

LOS ANGELES FC 1, D.C. UNITED 1, TIE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darren Mattocks scored in the 84th minute to help D.C. United pull even with 10-man Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles scored in the 39th minute when Diego Rossi pounced on a loose ball in the middle of the area and buried it into the right side.

LAFC went down a man in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Dejan Jakovic was shown straight red for a reckless challenge. United's Frederic Brillant had a header hit the left post in second-half stoppage time.

Los Angeles (6-3-2) has one loss in its last eight games, and D.C. (2-5-2) has one win in its last 11 road games.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, SOUNDERS 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Sebastian Saucedo launched a shot that found the upper right corner in the 61st minute in Real Salt Lake's victory over Seattle.

Saucedo got the chance for his first goal of the season when Danilo Acosta passed the ball across the field to him on the attacking left side. Saucedo took it toward the top of the penalty area and sent a rising shot at the far post. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei leaped across the goalmouth and got his left hand on the ball, but not enough to keep it out of the net.

Nick Rimando had his third shutout to help Salt Lake (5-6-1) improve to 10-32-18 on artificial surfaces in franchise history. Seattle (2-6-2) has been blanked seven times in 10 games this year.

UNION 0, RED BULLS 0, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Goalkeeper Luis Robles was honored in a pregame ceremony for the conclusion of the longest Ironman streak in MLS history and New York and Philadelphia had their winning streaks snapped.

Robles sat out due to a knee injury he suffered in the final minutes of a win at Colorado a week ago, ending his streak of 183 games dating to September 2012.

Backup goalkeeper Ryan Meara had two saves to record the shutout in Robles' absence. Philadelphia's Andre Blake preserved his shutout with four saves, including a leaping grab in the 13th minute.

The Red Bulls (7-3-1) had a four-game win streak snapped. Philadelphia (4-5-3) had won two in a row.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, IMPACT 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Ramirez and Miguel Ibarra scored and Minnesota beat Montreal for its second shutout of the season.

Minnesota (5-7-1) snapped a three-game winless streak as Bobby Shuttleworth had three saves for his second clean sheet this season. The Impact (3-10-0) have lost four in a row — all shutouts — and eight of their last nine.