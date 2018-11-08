Valencia wins to stay in contention in Champions League

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Valencia ended its winless drought at home with a 3-1 victory over Young Boys 3-1 on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Santi Mina scored twice in the first half and Carlos Soler added a goal after halftime to give the Spanish club its first win in seven matches at its Mestalla Stadium.

The victory — Valencia's third overall this season — left the team with five points in Group H, one more than Manchester United ahead of the English club's match at Juventus later Wednesday. Swiss champion Young Boys, making its debut in the group stage, stayed on one point in last place.

The Swiss side played a man down from the 77th minute as Sekou Sanogo was sent off with a straight red card for a dangerous sliding tackle on Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin.

Young Boys held Valencia to a 1-1 draw in Bern two weeks ago.

Mina opened the scoring from close range in the 14th after an angled shot by Soler hit the post. Young Boys equalized with a low strike by Roger Assale in the 37th, but Mina put the hosts ahead again after a right-side cross by Soler in the 42nd.

Soler scored the third on a breakaway in the 56th, sending a low shot into the far corner.

Despite entering the season with high expectations after a fourth-place finish in the Spanish league, Valencia has had a disappointing campaign so far.

It has drawn 10 of its 16 matches, with three wins and three losses. It is 15th in the Spanish league standings, two points away from the relegation zone after 11 matches.

This was the first time that Valencia scored more than two goals in a game this season.

Young Boys made it to the group stage of the Champions League for the first time this season after ending a 32-year wait for a Swiss league title.

