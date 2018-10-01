Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

We will see who United's leaders are - Matic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
229   //    01 Oct 2018, 20:58 IST
nemanjamatic-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic said the time for dressing-room talk was over at Manchester United as he called for the team's leaders to show themselves on the pitch against Valencia.

Jose Mourinho's side go into their Champions League Group H clash having failed to win any of their last three matches, and with only four wins from nine games in all competitions this season.

That form has left Mourinho under intense pressure but when asked about influential voices in the dressing room, Matic told reporters that it is on the field where United need inspirational figures.

"I don't think you can resolve something with talking," he said. "The leaders need to be on the pitch.

"The leaders are the players who aren't scared to play. We will see tomorrow and in the next games who the leader is.

"If you talk in the dressing room, that doesn't mean anything. The most important is on the pitch."

United's 3-1 defeat at West Ham on Saturday was their third in the Premier League this season and they are 10th in the table after seven games.

A poor result against Valencia would lead to even more scrutiny on Mourinho's position but Matic said the added pressure was not a concern to his team-mates.

"Pressure is always there," he said. "All my life I have played with pressure and also my team-mates all play with pressure.

"We're not scared to play. We play football but everyone is trying to win, especially against Manchester United.

"We know that and we have to be ready for that. We weren't ready in the last few games. As soon as possible we have to be ready."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons why we should not...
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why Manchester United need Nemanja Matic back...
RELATED STORY
This is how Manchester United can lineup with Pereira,...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho frustrated by Martial's absence with Matic to...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: Are Manchester United still title contenders?
RELATED STORY
5 ways Fred will make Manchester United better this season
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Manchester United will miss Michael Carrick 
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive signings made by Jose Mourinho at...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us