West Ham give Reid six-year contract

Winston Reid has signed a six-year contract with West Ham, committing his future to the club to 2023.

by Omnisport News 18 Aug 2017, 23:08 IST

West Ham United centre-back Winston Reid

West Ham have tied long-serving defender Winston Reid down to a six-year contract.

The 29-year-old joined the Premier League club from Danish side Midtjylland seven years ago and was voted Hammer of the Year in 2013.

Reid's new contract could take him to the end of his career and the New Zealand international is thrilled to extend his stay at London Stadium.

"I am happy here and my family are happy here so it was an easy decision, once we could get it sorted," Reid said.

Reidy's here until pic.twitter.com/8CowZVKfcx — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 18, 2017

"I enjoy being here, it's quite simple really. Generally, people are pretty easy going and it kind of suits me the way people are around here. I'm a pretty easy going guy, so I just fit in.

"I'm really happy to be here, just enjoying my football and being able to go out on a day-to-day basis and do something that I'm really passionate about, I feel very privileged to be able to do so.

"As a person, I feel very appreciative of everything and I'm looking ahead to the upcoming years.”

"Winston has given us some extraordinary moments down the years..."https://t.co/VrnoZAUX8t — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 18, 2017

Reid made his 150th Premier League appearance as West Ham went down 4-0 to Manchester United in their first league game of 2017-18 on Sunday, but the centre-back believes the side can improve on last season's performance, when they finished 11th in the table after recovering from a poor start.

"We want to gradually improve year-by-year, I think that's the most important thing for the players and for the football club," Reid said. "It's hard to take a big step in just one season, you need to gradually build so hopefully we can do that here.

"I've been here for seven years now and you start to feel a little bit old, but I'm happy and feel privileged to be here and looking forward to the future."