Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wolves sign Portugal goalkeeper Patricio

Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio has left Sporting CP to join Premier League side Wolves.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 22:11 IST
261
RuiPatricio-Cropped
Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio

Promoted Premier League side Wolves have signed Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio on a four-year contract.

Patricio, 30, leaves Primeira Liga side Sporting CP to make the move to Molineux, becoming Wolves' second new signing of the transfer window in a deal subject to international clearance.

His arrival follows that of Raul Jimenez, who joined on loan from Benfica last week.

Patricio made 460 appearances for Sporting and kept 179 clean sheets, winning the Taca de Portugal twice and the Taca da Liga this past season.

However, his time at Sporting ended in acrimony as he terminated his own contract in the aftermath of attack by a section of the club's supporters at the end of last season after they missed out on qualification for the Champions League. Sporting have opened legal proceedings against Patricio and six other players.

He is Portugal's first-choice goalkeeper and helped them to their first major trophy at Euro 2016.

On duty with Portugal at the World Cup, Patricio will look to ensure Wolves avoid an immediate return to the Championship having won promotion in comfortable fashion in 2017-18.

Wolves finished top of England's second tier with 99 points, finishing nine clear of Cardiff City in second and 11 ahead of third-placed Fulham, who won the play-off final to join the top two in the Premier League.

Premier League 2017-18
World Cup goalkeeper Rui Patricio joins Wolves
RELATED STORY
3 players Wolverhampton Wanderers could sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Gestifute deny blackmail allegations from Sporting CP...
RELATED STORY
Portugal star Neves wants Wolves stay
RELATED STORY
10 Liverpool flops who found success elsewhere
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Portugal
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: 5 Clubs Alerted as Players...
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper Vicente Guaita
RELATED STORY
3 EFL Championship players Manchester United should sign
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United make massive bid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us