×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Belgium, South Korea edge clear at World Cup of Golf

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    23 Nov 2018, 12:58 IST
DetryPieters - Cropped
Belgium's Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters

Belgium pair Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry and South Korean duo An Byeong-hun and Kim Si-woo pushed clear at the World Cup of Golf on Friday.

Pieters and Detry carded a one-under 71 during a wet second round, played in the foursomes format, in Victoria.

An and Kim managed an even-par 72 to join the Belgian pair atop the leaderboard at 10 under, the teams sharing a two-stroke lead at the Metropolitan Golf Club.

In tough conditions, Pieters and Detry were one of only four teams to shoot a round under par, with Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Roberto Diaz producing the day's best with a two-under 70.

England's Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton battled to a 74 to be in a tie for third with Italy's Andrea Pavan and Renato Paratore (71), India's Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar (72) and Malaysia's Gavin Green and Ben Leong (73).

Poulter was furious with the conditions players were forced to compete in, at one stage asking officials when it would be considered unplayable.

Australia's Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith managed to salvage a four-over 76 to be at six under and tied for eighth.

Defending champions Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark also struggled, a 77 leaving them two shots further back.

The United States slipped back to one over after Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley combined to fire a 79, making five consecutive bogeys to finish their round.

Omnisport
NEWS
Mastering the rain: Belgium, South Korea tied at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Australia, England and South Korea share World Cup of...
RELATED STORY
England, South Korea, Australia tied for lead at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Mixed start for US at team golf event, South Korea perfect
RELATED STORY
South Korea could feel home pressure at International Crown
RELATED STORY
Mother Nature doing World Cup of Golf no early favors
RELATED STORY
Solheim Cup: Philately & Women's Golf
RELATED STORY
Vegas pleasantly surprised when weather forecast was wrong
RELATED STORY
Brooks Koepka has golf's top ranking with win in South Korea
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us