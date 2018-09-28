Cowen backing Poulter to deliver for Europe

Europe Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter

Esteemed coach Pete Cowen is backing the Ian Poulter to rise to the occasion yet again when Europe attempt to regain the Ryder Cup.

It was no surprise when Thomas Bjorn named Poulter, who has 13 points from 18 Ryder Cup matches, as one of his captain's picks to face the United States for a sixth time at Le Golf National this week.

Poulter was in danger of losing his PGA Tour card after plummeting to outside the top 200 in the rankings last year, but the charismatic Englishman has been resurgent this season.

The flamboyant 42-year-old, known as 'The Postman' for his ability to deliver Ryder Cup points, ended a six-year title drought by winning the Houston Open in April and has six top-10 finishes to his name in 2018.

Cowen, credited by Poulter in playing a big part in turning his fortunes around, thinks the Europe stalwart can ruffle more USA feathers.

The highly-respected Cowen, who also coaches Brooks Koepka and Henrik Stenson, told Omnisport: "He's got a 72 per cent success rate in the Ryder Cup, which is incredible.

"He has an infectious personality and is a great character to have around the team. His glass is always half full, or even a bit more. He still knows how lucky he is to be playing in this event and sees it as a massive honour.

"He needed results [to get in the team] and got the win in Houston. He brings so much, there are not many like him to have on the team with his character.

"He thrives on the pressure and it would be no surprise to see him thriving again this week."

And Cowen does not believe there will be much between the two teams as they battle it out on the outskirts of Paris.

"It's too close to call. I wouldn't have the USA as favourites, I think the course negates that. I really would not like to pick a winner." he added.