Fifteen-year-old Tom McKibbin cards brilliant 71 at Shot Clock Masters

A superb performance from a 15-year-old debutant, and not an innovative new format, was the story at the Shot Clock Masters.

Tom McKibbin at the Shot Clock Masters

Amateur Tom McKibbin stole the show at the inaugural Shot Clock Masters as the 15-year-old carded an incredible 71 on his European Tour debut.

McKibbin, from Northern Ireland, made the turn with a three-under 33 at the event, which is the first in professional golf to use a shot clock, before carding seven consecutive pars to finish one under after a double at 11.

"I enjoyed it really good today. I played well, which obviously makes it a lot better, but my playing partners were great fun to play with and the course is absolutely fantastic," McKibbin said after his round at Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, Austria.

The format sees every player allowed 50 seconds for a first to play approach shot, including par-three tee shots, chip or putt. They have 40 seconds for par-four and par-five tee strokes and for a second or third to play approach shot, chip or putt.

Each player is allowed two time extensions per round but will receive a one-shot penalty if they take longer than the allotted time allowed.

Oscar Lengden leads after the first round, the Swede carding a six-under 66, with Miguel Angel Jimenez, Peter Hanson and Tapio Pulkkanen a shot off the pace.