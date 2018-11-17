×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Howell fires 64 again to extend RSM Classic lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    17 Nov 2018, 05:06 IST
Charles Howell - cropped
RSM Classic leader Charles Howell

Charles Howell III will hope to end his 11-year wait for a PGA Tour title this weekend having extended his lead to three shots at the halfway point of the RSM Classic.

The American followed up his eight-under par opening round on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia by firing another 64, this time on the tougher par-70 Seaside Course, to match the best 36-hole score of his career.

Howell is yet to make a bogey at the tournament and he has missed just two fairways across the opening two days.

The 39-year-old is three strokes ahead of compatriots Jason Gore and Cameron Champ, the latter finishing his round with four successive birdies to go to 11 under.

"I've almost done everything in my career, but playing with a lead isn't one thing I've really done a whole lot," Howell said in quotes published on the PGA Tour's website.

"I could talk to you about finishing second or third a lot. As many golf tournaments as I've played, this is still relatively new for me."

Graeme McDowell is seven shots off Howell, while fellow major winners Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson and Ernie Els are a further stroke back at six under.

Omnisport
NEWS
Howell with another 64 takes 3-shot lead at Sea Island
RELATED STORY
Howell grabs first-round lead at Sea Island
RELATED STORY
Cameron Champ shoots 64, takes 4-stroke lead in Jackson
RELATED STORY
Snedeker follows 59 with 67, takes 2-shot lead at Wyndham
RELATED STORY
Marc Leishman wins CIMB Classic in Malaysia
RELATED STORY
Reed opens with 64 to take lead at HSBC Champions
RELATED STORY
Kuchar shares Mayakoba lead as wife caddies for Johnson
RELATED STORY
Local favorite Nasa Hataoka fires 67 to win Japan Classic
RELATED STORY
Woodland, Leishman, Sharma tied for lead at CIMB Classic
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us