×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Kuchar, Bradley big movers at Australian Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    16 Nov 2018, 08:00 IST
AP Image

SYDNEY (AP) — Matt Kuchar and Keegan Bradley were big movers at the Australian Open on Friday, with Kuchar moving into a tie for the clubhouse lead after a morning round of 5-under 67.

Kuchar, who won last week's PGA Tour event in Mexico, his first victory in four years, was level with Australian amateur David Micheluzzi, who shot 69. They had 36-hole totals of 7-under 137 at The Lakes.

Bradley shot 66 and was among those tied for third, one stroke out of the lead.

Byeong Hun An, who opened with a 67 to lead by one stroke after the first round, had an afternoon start Friday.

The Australian Open is the first qualifying tournament for next year's British Open at Royal Portrush, with the top three players not already exempt earning spots.

Associated Press
NEWS
Snedeker back at Australian Open for 1st time since 2007
RELATED STORY
An takes 1-stroke lead at Australian Open with late eagle
RELATED STORY
DSPORT to telecast live the prestigious ‘Emirates...
RELATED STORY
Kuchar pulls four clear in Mexico
RELATED STORY
Kuchar leads in Playa del Carmen, but Champ lurks
RELATED STORY
Kuchar shares Mayakoba lead as wife caddies for Johnson
RELATED STORY
Kuchar holds on to seal first title since 2014
RELATED STORY
Big attention for rookie Champ begins with small favor
RELATED STORY
Bradley holds off Rose in playoff to win at Aronimink
RELATED STORY
Column: Dufner does the math in determining success rate
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us