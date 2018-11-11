×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Kuchar pulls four clear in Mexico

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    11 Nov 2018, 06:44 IST
MattKuchar - Cropped
American Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar is on track for his first PGA Tour win in more than four years after opening up a four-stroke lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The American continued his impressive showing in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, with a six-under 65 in the third round on Saturday.

Kuchar opened the tournament with back-to-back 64s and remained in control after holing seven birdies and a bogey in the third round.

He moved into 20 under to be well-placed for a first PGA Tour success since the 2014 RBC Heritage, which was his seventh victory.

South Korean Whee Kim (66) is outright second, while Richy Werenski (67) and Danny Lee (67) are tied for third at 15 under.

Aaron Wise moved into 14 under after producing the day's best round – an eight-under 63.

He is in a tie for fifth alongside J.J. Spaun (65) and the in-form Cameron Champ (69).

Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship last month before finishing tied for 28th at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Rickie Fowler, last year's runner-up, is back at 10 under after only managing a two-under 69 in the third round.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kuchar leads in Playa del Carmen, but Champ lurks
RELATED STORY
Kuchar shares Mayakoba lead as wife caddies for Johnson
RELATED STORY
Kuchar, Johnson and Duval named Ryder Cup vice-captains
RELATED STORY
Rules officials face crash course on new golf rules
RELATED STORY
Champ moves four clear at Sanderson Farms Championship
RELATED STORY
Schauffele wins HSBC for US sweep of World Championships
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli Foundation is a great support in terms of...
RELATED STORY
Furyk gets core of Ryder Cup team, and obvious pick in Woods
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Furyk's first three Team USA picks in...
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau makes it 2 straight wins in FedEx Cup playoffs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us