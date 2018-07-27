Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Late birdie blitz keeps DeChambeau in front at European Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    27 Jul 2018, 23:58 IST
AP Image

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau reeled off four birdies in the last seven holes to shoot a 4-under 68 and remain top of the leaderboard after the second round of the European Open on Friday.

The 24-year-old American, who led overnight, finished with a 10-under total of 134. He is one stroke ahead of Richard McEvoy of England (65) and Matthias Schwab (67) of Austria.

U.S. Masters champion Patrick Reed (66) shared fourth spot on 136 with Romain Wattel of France (69) and David Drysdale of Scotland (67).

"I'm absolutely satisfied," DeChambeau said. "The wind made playing pretty tough out there and I was fortunate enough to hit it in the right spots, miss it in the right spots, get a couple of lucky breaks and take advantage of them when I needed to.

"It wasn't my best form ... it was a little frustrating off the tee today. I thought I'd worked something out yesterday, and it worked a little bit, but I've got to go back to the range and work a little harder."

Reed benefited from an improved display on the greens.

"It was a lot better compared to yesterday," said the American golfer. "I felt like I could go into attack mode, and attack some flags, and my putter's working. When my putter gets going I'm able to make birdies."

Associated Press
NEWS
DeChambeau takes European Open lead, Reed makes late run
RELATED STORY
Strong finish sees DeChambeau maintain European Open lead
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: DeChambeau dazzles as Molinari hits...
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau wins Memorial in playoff on 2nd extra hole
RELATED STORY
Irate Reed banishes camera crew at European Open
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau takes 1-shot lead as Woods lurks at Memorial
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau grabs Memorial lead, Tiger lurking
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau holds on to win Memorial Tournament play-off
RELATED STORY
Lyle goes out with a birdie at the British Open
RELATED STORY
Poulter hits the front as DeChambeau toils
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us