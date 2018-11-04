×
Local favorite Nasa Hataoka fires 67 to win Japan Classic

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    04 Nov 2018, 11:41 IST
AP Image

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Local favorite Nasa Hataoka shot a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the Japan Classic for her second LPGA title of the season.

Hataoka offset a pair of bogeys with seven birdies at the Seta Golf Club to finish at 14-under 202, two strokes ahead of compatriots Momoka Ueda, Saki Nagamine and Spain's Carlota Ciganda, who all shot 68.

The 19-year-old Hataoka also won the Arkansas Championship in June.

South Korean golfers Jin Young Ko (66) and Ji-Hee Lee (68) were tied for fifth at 11-under 205.

Overnight leader Minjee Lee struggled with her game and had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 as part of a 78 that left her tied for 15th.

The LPGA stop in Japan is the fourth of five consecutive tournaments across Asia.

