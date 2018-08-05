Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Phatlum holds one-shot lead over Hall at British Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Aug 2018
Golfer Pornanong Phatlum

Pornanong Phatlum maintained her one-shot lead in round three of the Women's British Open to remain on course for a first major title at Royal Lytham.

The 28-year-old, whose previous best finish at a major was tied seventh at the U.S. Women's Open in 2014, will start Sunday's final round on 13 under, having followed up successive 67s by carding 69 on Saturday.

England's Georgia Hall, also aiming to win her first major at just 22, is a shot back after an eventful finish that saw her birdie three of the final four holes and bogey the other.

Phatlum had not dropped a shot across the first two days but made a solitary bogey at the par-three 12th to go alongside her quartet of birdies.

Ryu So-yeon is two shots adrift of the leader after firing a 67, despite being two over through four, while Park Sung-hyun, Mamiko Higa and Minjee Lee are all 10 under through 54 holes.

Higa would have been closer to Phatlum had she not dropped shots at 16 and 18, while first-round leader Lee also bogeyed the last.

