Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reed ready to 'have some fun' with Tiger

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    27 Sep 2018, 23:34 IST
Patrick Reed Tiger Woods - cropped
Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods at the 2018 Ryder Cup opening ceremony

Patrick Reed says he and Tiger Woods will be looking to "have some fun" when they team up on the opening morning of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Reed - a talisman for the United States in recent showdowns with Europe - and the rejuvenated Woods will go up against Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood in the final fourball match of Friday.

Having been given the opportunity to partner the biggest star in golf, Reed said: "We both feel like we're playing well and we want to go out there and represent our country the best. The best way to do that is to go out and have some fun and try to play some good golf and do it the right way, and any time you get to tee it up with 'Big Cat', it's always fun.

"It's going to be energetic. You know, we look to anchor the team tomorrow [Friday] morning and get going and hopefully start things off right."

Woods, who has finished on the winning side in only one of his seven playing appearances at the Ryder Cup, is aware he and his partner will face a stern test.

After describing Molinari and Fleetwood as "two great competitors", Tiger said: "One is the Open champion and Tommy's obviously played extremely well and very consistently all year.

"I think they are two of the best ball-strikers we have on tour, and this is certainly a ball-striker's golf course."

European rookie Fleetwood outlined his excitement at playing with Woods again, a week on from partnering the 14-time major champion in round one of the Tour Championship.

"It doesn't get any better. I couldn't pick a better person to play with. We get on great. I love this guy, and he's pretty good at golf, too," said the Englishman.

Omnisport
NEWS
Woods paired with Reed as Bjorn puts faith in rookies
RELATED STORY
Mickelson jokes he wants 'a shot a side' from Tiger in...
RELATED STORY
Reed relishes being Captain America _ or Public Enemy No. 1
RELATED STORY
Reed: Captain America is a villain in Europe
RELATED STORY
Furyk closer to captain's choices for Ryder Cup, Tiger...
RELATED STORY
Happy times for Tiger Woods heading to a Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Patrick Reed would like to deliver daughter another trophy
RELATED STORY
Masters champion Patrick Reed eyes 2nd major win at Open
RELATED STORY
Woods ready to 'hang in there' at East Lake
RELATED STORY
Furyk downplays Ryder Cup pairings talk, says Tuesday is...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us