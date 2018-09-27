Reed ready to 'have some fun' with Tiger

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 27 Sep 2018, 23:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods at the 2018 Ryder Cup opening ceremony

Patrick Reed says he and Tiger Woods will be looking to "have some fun" when they team up on the opening morning of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Reed - a talisman for the United States in recent showdowns with Europe - and the rejuvenated Woods will go up against Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood in the final fourball match of Friday.

Having been given the opportunity to partner the biggest star in golf, Reed said: "We both feel like we're playing well and we want to go out there and represent our country the best. The best way to do that is to go out and have some fun and try to play some good golf and do it the right way, and any time you get to tee it up with 'Big Cat', it's always fun.

"It's going to be energetic. You know, we look to anchor the team tomorrow [Friday] morning and get going and hopefully start things off right."

Woods, who has finished on the winning side in only one of his seven playing appearances at the Ryder Cup, is aware he and his partner will face a stern test.

After describing Molinari and Fleetwood as "two great competitors", Tiger said: "One is the Open champion and Tommy's obviously played extremely well and very consistently all year.

"I think they are two of the best ball-strikers we have on tour, and this is certainly a ball-striker's golf course."

European rookie Fleetwood outlined his excitement at playing with Woods again, a week on from partnering the 14-time major champion in round one of the Tour Championship.

"It doesn't get any better. I couldn't pick a better person to play with. We get on great. I love this guy, and he's pretty good at golf, too," said the Englishman.