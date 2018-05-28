Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Rose 'really proud' of Fort Worth Invitational win

    His Fort Worth Invitational win was his ninth on the PGA Tour, but it meant more to Justin Rose.

    News 28 May 2018, 05:55 IST
    JustinRose - Cropped
    Englishman Justin Rose

    Justin Rose described his Fort Worth Invitational win as a "special victory" after he battled a tough field and tough course.

    Colonial Country Club – the second-longest running stop on the PGA Tour, behind Augusta National – usually gives players a tough test.

    But Rose won by three strokes at 20 under, shooting all four rounds in the 60s.

    "Really proud of this one. This is a special victory for me," Rose told a news conference.

    "I think obviously just winning here at this venue I think is really what means so much. A tournament that I pick up the trophy and the first thing I saw was Ben Hogan's name twice. It sort of says a lot."

    The win was Rose's second on the PGA Tour this season, adding to his WGC-HSBC Champions success.

    While Rose has been steady in 2018, he was happy to regain his best form.

    "Glad that my A game turned up when I needed it, and I'm glad that I got my mindset right at the start of the day," Rose said.

    "I kind of felt that I had to be as aggressive as the chasing pack were going to be. I know that being four ahead gave them the opportunity to play very free and aggressive golf.

    "I knew if I came out a little cagey they were going to catch up pretty quick. I tried to stay on the front foot as best I could today."

    The win was Rose's ninth on the PGA Tour, and it moved him to number two in this season's FedEx Cup standings.

    "When you're in that rarified air in the FedEx Cup you start to think about positioning yourself in the top five for Eastlake. We all know that's that big, big deal. It's a golf course I have played well at in the past," he said.

    "To put myself in with a chance there would be huge. We have major season coming up now as well, and they're coming up thick and fast. To be hitting a bit of form hopefully at the right time would be amazing."

