Spieth eyes Grand Slam - US PGA Championship in Opta numbers

Golfer Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth will get another chance to complete a career Grand Slam at the 100th US PGA Championship this week.

Spieth was tied for 28th when he went in search of a clean sweep at Quail Hollow last year and the American sensation will be expected to mount a stronger challenge at Bellerive Country Club.

Justin Thomas will try to become the first player to win back-to-back US PGA titles for 11 years.

Tiger Woods was the last man to retain the title in 2007 and Thomas is among the favourites for the final major of the year after winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational by four strokes on Sunday.

Dustin Johnson is well fancied to claim glory after finishing with a flourish at Firestone, a six-under final round of 64 seeing the world number one claim a tie for third place.

There has only been a European winner of the US PGA on six occasions, Rory McIlroy being the most recent in 2014 after also being crowned champion two years earlier.

We look at the Opta numbers for the tournament in Missouri.

- Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus have won the most US PGA Championships (five each), just ahead of Tiger Woods, who won the last of his four in 2007.

- Jordan Spieth could become only the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam (Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Nicklaus, Woods).

- Francesco Molinari finished tied for second at the 2017 US PGA, his first top 10 at a major since 2013 and his previous best finish prior to winning The Open at Carnoustie last month.

- Rory McIlroy has failed to finish in the top 10 in his last three outings at the final major of the year, this after doing so in five of his first six appearances - including two victories.

- The last two US PGAs have been won by Americans (Thomas and Jimmy Walker), as many US winners as there had been in the previous eight editions of the tournament.

- Jason Day is the only player to finish in the top 10 in each of the last three US PGAs. Hideki Matsuyama is the only other player to be in the top 10 in the last two years.

- Brooks Koepka has never missed the cut at this tournament and has made it to the weekend in each of his last 17 majors, recording seven top-10 finishes and two victories.

- Dustin Johnson has finished in the top 10 in half of his appearances at the PGA Championship (four out of eight), his best rate at any of the four majors.