Spieth vows to be more artist than tactician in Open defence

Jordan Spieth addresses the media at Carnoustie

Jordan Spieth insists he will be more artist than tactician when he defends The Open at Carnoustie this weekend.

The 2017 Champion Golfer enters this year's tournament amid a patchy run of form since the Masters in April, where he placed third and almost chased down eventual winner Patrick Reed in a phenomenal last round.

Of his last six tournaments, Spieth has missed two cuts and recorded a highest finish of 21st.

Since playing The Travelers Championship last month, Spieth has taken time away from the golf course in a bid to regroup and the three-time major winner plans to play with plenty of ingenuity this weekend.

Asked whether he would be more artist or tactician, Spieth replied: "Probably more artist I would say.

"I went through some stuff in my swing. I was striking it beautifully at the Masters, then struggled in New Orleans.

"I kind of struggled with overdoing it one way or overdoing it the other - getting away allowed me to come back with different feels.

"Is it [my swing] as consistent as it's ever been? Probably not. Can it be by the time I tee off? Absolutely. Does it need to be around here? Not really no because so much is feel."

The 2017 Champion golfer has arrived in style #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/hcgbiVnmuA — The Open (@TheOpen) 16 July 2018

Despite his struggles on course, Spieth remains adamant that his passion for the game did not wane and that his inconsistencies were only acting as a motivator.

"Over the last stretch I didn't let it get to me off the course but certainly on it," he added.

"If I'm playing bad you can tell, if I'm playing well you can. It was actually fuelling me, I was enjoying the work even though it wasn't there.

"I was leading after round one of Travelers. I caught some breaks that I knew couldn't necessarily last.

"I didn't get ahead of myself, I didn't get down on myself. I knew there were things that had to be done.

"I feel like I'm in a position now with every part of my game. I've attacked places that needed work."