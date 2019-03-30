×
The Latest: McIlroy advances to face Woods in round of 16

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    30 Mar 2019, 00:56 IST
AP Image

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Rory McIlroy is undefeated in round-robin pool play and is going on to the round of 16.

Tiger Woods awaits.

McIlroy and Woods will meet Saturday in the first round of elimination play. McIlroy closed out Matthew Fitzpatrick 4-and-2 in his last group match on Friday shortly after Woods beat Patrick Cantlay 4-and-2. Woods had to win to have a chance to move on in his first Match Play since 2013.

McIlroy is the No. 4 seed and Woods is No. 13 in the 64-player field. No. 1 Dustin Johnson faces Hideki Matsuyama in his final group match.

___

1:50 p.m.

Tiger Woods is advancing to the round of 16 with his win over Patrick Cantlay and Brandt Snedeker's loss to Aaron Wise.

Woods seized control of his match with and eagle from 82 yards out on the par-4 13th, a hole where he hit into the water a day earlier.

Woods is the No. 13 seed and needed to win to have any chance of advancing to the weekend elimination rounds. His 4-and-2 victory and Snedeker's 6-and-4 loss to Wise loss allowed Woods to win his group.

Henrik Stinson was the first player in the 64-player field to advance to the weekend when he beat Jim Furyk 5-and-4.

