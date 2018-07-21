The Open 2018 diary: Fleetwood's swinging in the rain, but it's a slog for McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood (right)

What is an Open Championship without rain? Not a proper test of links golf, that's what.

So the downpour that Carnoustie witnessed from the morning right through until the afternoon was pleasing for the purists.

It posed a different challenge for the field on a day when some big names missed the cut, while others moved into contention.

But what about some of the stuff you may have missed?

Fear not, our daily diary has got you covered!

YOU CAN STAND UNDER MY UMBRELLA, TOMMY

Tommy Fleetwood strolled into the interview room at the media centre in anticipation of fielding a host of questions about his stellar round of 65.

But the waiting press pack had another angle, with the first question having nothing to do with the fine 18 holes he had just played.

"Tommy, can you just talk us through the umbrella scenario," prompted one reporter.

"Everybody seems to want to know about the umbrella," replied Fleetwood, who was ill-prepared for the wet conditions.

Asked if he had to buy an umbrella, the Englishman explained: "No, we stole it. We got one given for free, actually. We didn't steal it. We got one given for free, but we don't always carry an umbrella.

"See, we don't have a sponsor. We don't have a manufacturer sponsor. So it just so happens this week that we've got a nice Open Championship brolly.

"It looked quite nice, the yellow on the course."

PUPPY LOVE

In fact, Tommy was in fine form and even offered up a possible slogan for Scotland's tourism board.

He has in the past often brought his dog along during tournaments, although he did concede that on this occasion a substitution had been made.

Asked if he had brought his pooch along, he said: "No, we have a baby, though.

"So we've like substituted the dog for the baby.

"There's a lot of great things about Scotland. It is a beautiful country, but that's one of the best things, how doggy friendly it is."

O'DRISCOLL BUCKLES UNDER PRESSURE

Brian O'Driscoll and Tim Henman were enjoying the action at Carnoustie on Friday and the duo undertook a pressure-putt challenge in the HSBC Golf Zone.

It would appear the competitive edge that sportspeople are renowned for does not fade in retirement.

To say O'Driscoll was disappointed at losing out to Britain's former number one tennis player would be an understatement.

Henman may yet be on the receiving end of an O'Driscoll rugby tackle.

MCILROY FEELING THE SLOG DOWN THE STRETCH

A familiar sight over the first two days has been the amount of blots on players' scores over the closing holes. Bogeys, double bogeys, and triple bogeys have been ruining cards.

Rory McIlroy was asked to describe by an American reporter one word to describe the stretch and eventually settled on "slog".

Asked if he could translate the word for readers Stateside, McIlroy replied: "No."

When tough was suggested, McIlroy answered: "Tough is sort of generic. Anyways, I'll get my dictionary out next time, or thesaurus."

ARE YOU DUSTIN JOHNSON?

Zach Johnson is a two-time major winner and, if he carries on the form he has shown the first two days, may soon add a third.

But sharing a last name with world number one Dustin Johnson means he does not always gain the recognition that perhaps he deserves...

"I mean, I've been called 'Dustin' many times. I doubt he's been called 'Zach' that many times," he said to an amused press pack.

"Maybe some people do assume, when they see the name up there, that it's Dustin."