The Open Diary: I know I've seen your Grace somewhere...

Branden Grace may have taken centre stage on Saturday - or perhaps shared it with Jordan Spieth - but not everybody recognised him.

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 01:01 IST

The 146th Open Championship's third round saw birdies and eagles aplenty, with a new major record set as the weather gave everyone a break (for the most part!).

As Branden Grace tore up the history books and Jordan Spieth took sole possession of the lead, Omnisport's reporters were on the ground to get a fresh perspective on events at Royal Birkdale.

I'D RECOGNISE THAT GRACE ANYWHERE...

Becoming the first man to break 63 at a major is likely to increase your profile somewhat.

But in the midst of his historic round, Grace was still able to fly a little under some people's radar.

One spectator managed to confuse the South African with another player who, frankly, looks nothing like him from any distance.

"Ah, look, this is [Jon] Rahm, the young lad who won the Irish Open," he said as Grace arrived on the 14th green.

It's not a problem Grace is likely to encounter too often from now on.

Branden blerrie grace! @BrandenGrace you good thing! Something to look forward to tomorrow! #TheOpen — George Coetzee (@gcoetzeegolf) July 22, 2017

FLEETWOOD MIC - OVER MY HEAD

Tommy Fleetwood has been getting plenty of attention this week as the local favourite and his appearances in the mixed zone have attracted a throng of journalists.

But when he stepped onto one of the three podiums just behind the 18th green at the end of his third-round 66, the hometown hero's face was obscured by a microphone that stood ridiculously high on its stand.

"I don't know who was in here before me," said a bemused Fleetwood.

"Peter Crouch was!" came the witty reply from one man among the press pack.

TWO'S A CROWD FOR CLUB PRO PETTERSEN

With an odd number of players having made the cut, Shaun Norris was down to play on his own.

But Grace's compatriot - who carded a fine 65 - did get the company of Birkdale club professional Gregg Pettersen, who acted as his marker.

For 38-year-old Pettersen, the huge crowds lining the course were a novel experience indeed.

He said: "For me it was just a bit surreal. Just an amazing experience.

"I've been here for 15 years as a professional, so get to play links obviously quite regularly. I've never played in front of that sort of crowd at all over the years. It's just been maybe a couple of people spectating."