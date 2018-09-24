Three takeaways from the 2017-18 PGA Tour season

Tiger Woods

It may be the year of the dog in the Chinese Zodiac, but it was the year of the Tiger on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods defied modern science and logic to return to form this season after four back surgeries since 2014.

The ageless wonder looked done and dusted early last year when he withdrew from a tournament in Abu Dhabi, but he looked a potential major winner this season.

While Woods was the main headliner this season, plenty of intriguing talking points arose - here are three takeaways from the 2017-18 season:

Tiger Woods is back

If there was ever any doubt this would happen - and there was good reason to question it as even Woods himself feared he'd never compete again after four back surgeries since 2014 - Woods answered the call this season, twice finishing runner-up and capping his year with a win at the Tour Championship.

Woods ended the season with eight top-12 finishes, including a runner-up at the PGA Championship. The 14-time major champion had not won on Tour since 2013, but he snapped that streak with victory at East Lake.

Golf fans flocked to watch Woods back in form this season as he breathed new life into the game. If he can win a couple more majors and threaten Jack Nicklaus' record of 18, then we could see Tiger mania return to full force.

Young guns still have game

Woods' return to relevance may have taken most of the attention this season, but the PGA Tour is still set up for success when Woods ends his career.

Brooks Koepka won two majors this year (the U.S. Open and PGA Championship), making it three in two years. He missed four months due to a wrist injury, but still proved he's among the elite players in the world.

Justin Thomas twice found the winner's circle, while Bryson DeChambeau won three times and Patrick Reed won the Masters.

European youngsters Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood showed their stuff this season, while familiar stars Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are still threats to compete on a weekly basis. Golf is in great all-around shape, and will be vastly entertaining for years to come.

A season of resurgence

Aside from Woods, 2017-18 proved a comeback year for a number of former major champions who had fallen on tough times.

Keegan Bradley, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson and Jason Day all returned to the winner's circle with Watson winning three times and Day winning twice.

Simpson won the Players Championship, Mickelson won for the first time since 2013 and Bradley ended his winless drought with a victory at the BMW Championship.

Mickelson, Woods, Watson and Simpson all returned to the Ryder Cup team, capping a marvellous season. While young stars have swept the PGA Tour in the last couple years, these veterans proved experience also matters.