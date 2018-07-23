Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tiger 'ticked off' at missed Open opportunity

23 Jul 2018
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods conceded being "ticked off" after failing to capitalise on taking the outright lead on the final day of the 147th Open Championship.

The 14-time major winner started the last round four shots back from a leading overnight trio that included reigning champion Jordan Spieth.

But he climbed to the summit of the leaderboard after getting to seven under as his rivals began to fall away.

However, he toiled at the 11th and the double-bogey six that resulted was followed by another dropped shot at the next hole, all but ending his challenge as playing partner Francesco Molinari ultimately claimed the Claret Jug.

"A little ticked off at myself for sure," said Woods. "I had a chance starting that back nine to do something, and I didn't do it.

"Starting out the day, I saw that Jason [Day] played a beautiful round early [shooting a 68]. Brooksy [Brooks Koepka] played another solid round [70].

"I thought nine [under] would be the number. There are three guys at nine. I thought one of those guys would shoot even par. I thought it was tough out there, but I figured I needed to go get that number so far.

"Next thing, lo and behold, I'm tied for the lead, and then I'm leading it. Unfortunately, I hit a bad three iron off the tee there at 11. Grass grabbed my shaft again and hit it left. I made a couple mistakes around the green. And same thing at 12."

Despite his evident disappointment, Woods did enjoy being involved at the business end of a major again, 10 years on from his last triumph.

He added: "Oh, it was a blast. I was saying earlier that I need to try and keep it in perspective because, the beginning of the year, if they'd have said you're playing The Open Championship, I would have said I'd be very lucky to do that."

