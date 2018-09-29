USA under pressure as Saturday fourball contests begin

United States captain Jim Furyk

The United States were hoping a return to the fourball format would lead to a much-needed upturn in fortunes as day two of the Ryder Cup began on another sunny morning at Le Golf National.

After winning Friday's opening fourball session 3-1, the holders performed dismally in the afternoon foursomes, losing all four contests convincingly with every American team finishing over par.

That meant Europe had a 5-3 lead heading into the second day, for which USA captain Jim Furyk reverted to the same pairings that had enjoyed success on the first morning.

Europe had two new partnerships on show, Sergio Garcia joining forces with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm teaming up with Ian Poulter.

Garcia and McIlroy were first out on Saturday, against Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau at 08:10 local time (06:10 GMT), while match two saw Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton taking on Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler.

For the second day running, Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood - the only pairing to win two matches out of two on Friday - faced Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods.

The anchor match then saw Rahm and Poulter facing off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

The view from the range pic.twitter.com/RKnZDbTYWA — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 29, 2018