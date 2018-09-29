Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

USA under pressure as Saturday fourball contests begin

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    29 Sep 2018, 11:32 IST
Jim Furyk - cropped
United States captain Jim Furyk

The United States were hoping a return to the fourball format would lead to a much-needed upturn in fortunes as day two of the Ryder Cup began on another sunny morning at Le Golf National.

After winning Friday's opening fourball session 3-1, the holders performed dismally in the afternoon foursomes, losing all four contests convincingly with every American team finishing over par.

That meant Europe had a 5-3 lead heading into the second day, for which USA captain Jim Furyk reverted to the same pairings that had enjoyed success on the first morning.

Europe had two new partnerships on show, Sergio Garcia joining forces with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm teaming up with Ian Poulter.

Garcia and McIlroy were first out on Saturday, against Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau at 08:10 local time (06:10 GMT), while match two saw Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton taking on Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler. 

For the second day running, Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood - the only pairing to win two matches out of two on Friday - faced Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods.

The anchor match then saw Rahm and Poulter facing off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Omnisport
NEWS
Sergio paired with Rory as US revert to winning fourball...
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: The format explained
RELATED STORY
Furyk confident United States can bounce back
RELATED STORY
Woods' back is fine, says Furyk
RELATED STORY
McIlroy flips switch as Europeans charge
RELATED STORY
Team USA seize Ryder Cup advantage
RELATED STORY
Tiger bemoans loss of momentum
RELATED STORY
Europe start strongly in first-day recovery mission
RELATED STORY
Europe earn 5-3 lead with stunning foursomes sweep
RELATED STORY
Furyk explains Team USA pairings for opening Ryder Cup...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us