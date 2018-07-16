Woods grouped with Matsuyama and Knox at Open

Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has been grouped with Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox for the opening two rounds of The Open at Carnoustie.

The three-time champion is looking to win his first Open title since 2006 and his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open, having shown encouraging signs of a return to form this year.

Woods finished tied for fourth in his last outing at the Quicken Loans National earlier this month but is yet to make his mark on a major on his comeback, finishing tied for 32nd at the Masters before missing the cut at Shinnecock Hills.

The American, Matsuyama and Knox will tee off at 15:21 local time on Thursday, before a 10:20 start the following morning.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth plays alongside Justin Rose and Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a 9:58 start on day one, while Rory McIlroy has been grouped with Marc Leishman and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Jon Rahm is another relatively early starter, teeing off at 10:09 with Rickie Fowler and Chris Wood, and Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari and Branden Grace make up one of the more eye-catching initial groupings.

Elsewhere, Dustin Johnson will have Alex Noren and Charley Hoffman for company, while U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka tackles the course alongside Ian Poulter and Cameron Smith.