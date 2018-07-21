Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Woods sets clubhouse target, Kisner edges back in front

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Jul 2018, 21:59 IST
tigerwoods - Cropped
Tiger Woods celebrates at The Open

An inspired Tiger Woods set the clubhouse benchmark at The Open as Kevin Kisner edged back in front at Carnoustie.

Woods, who started the day at level par, rolled back the years with a sparkling 66 - his lowest score at a major in seven years - to move to five under par.

On a day where glorious conditions were making for favourable scoring, the 14-time major champion reached the turn in 33 and birdies at 10, 11 and 14 briefly had him six under.

A bogey at 16 derailed his momentum slightly and luck was on his side when a wayward tee shot at the last just stayed out of the Barry Burn.

Kisner, who was overnight leader with Zach Johnson, made birdies at the third and sixth to reach eight under.

Johnson was one shot back alongside Xander Schauffele, having dropped a shot at the fourth, but made an eagle two holes later.

Francesco Molinari surged up the leaderboard and was six under through 17, joining Jordan Spieth – who reached the turn in 33 strokes – and Pat Perez in a share for fourth.

Rory McIlroy was on the recovery after a bogey at the fourth, consecutive gains at the sixth and seventh meaning he was level with Woods and Tommy Fleetwood in a cluster of players three off the pace.

 

