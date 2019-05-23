×
Woods to play Memorial ahead of U.S. Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1   //    23 May 2019, 21:28 IST
Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus in 2012
Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus in 2012

Tiger Woods will play in the Memorial Tournament as preparation for June's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Woods missed the cut at the US PGA Championship having played no tournaments between his victory at the Masters in April and his disappointing performance in the second major of the year at Bethpage Black.

The 43-year-old was also able to play just nine practice holes in Farmingdale because of illness, and subsequently finished five over to miss the weekend.

He will take a different approach ahead of the U.S. Open, confirming on Thursday that he will be at Muirfield Village Golf Course in Columbus, Ohio, for the 75-player invitation-only event hosted by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, whose record Woods is chasing.

Woods has played the tournament 16 times, winning a record five.

In addition to chasing Nicklaus' career tally for major victories, Woods would tie Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour successes with one more win.

The most recent of Woods' five triumphs at the Memorial was in 2012 and featured a memorable holed flop shot on the 16th hole of the final round that Nicklaus called "the most unbelievably gutsy shot I've ever seen".

