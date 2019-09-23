Kohli moves close to ICC ban with latest demerit point

India captain Virat Kohli walks off

India captain Virat Kohli has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council following his clash with South Africa's Beuran Hendricks during Sunday's third T20I.

Kohli has received a demerit point and an official warning for an "inappropriate" shoulder contact with fast bowler Hendricks, who took 2-14 before South Africa prevailed by nine wickets in Bengaluru.

This amounts to the 30-year-old being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct

Kohli has now committed three offences since the ICC introduced its revised code in September 2016, meaning he faces a ban if he errs similarly again.

During last year's Test against South Africa at Centurion, he was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for his complaints to on-field umpire Michael Gough about the state of a damp ball – actions deemed "contrary to the spirit of the game".

When India faced Afghanistan at the World Cup in June, Kohli was punished for "excessive appealing and charging aggressively towards the umpire".

On both occasions, he was given a demerit point.

Under the ICC code, demerit points remain on a player's disciplinary record for two years. If they accrue four or more points within a 24-month period they are converted into suspension points – meaning a ban is handed down.