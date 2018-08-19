Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mercurial quick Johnson retires from cricket

Omnisport
NEWS
News
136   //    19 Aug 2018, 11:20 IST
Mitchell Johnson - cropped
Mitchell Johnson playing for Perth Scorchers

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

Johnson called time on his international career in 2015, having recovered from injury and loss of form to dominate the 2013-14 Ashes series and lead Australia to a 5-0 whitewash of England.

The 36-year-old left-arm quick had continued to play in the Indian Premier League and for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

But Johnson will not be appearing in the forthcoming domestic short-form season.

"I had hoped to continue playing in various Twenty20 competitions around the world until perhaps the middle of next year," he wrote in PerthNow.

"But the fact is my body is starting to shut down.

"During this year's Indian Premier League tournament I had a few back problems and that was probably a sign that it was time to move on.

"My competitive urge hasn't left me and hopefully that's something I can use to channel into a coaching or mentoring role in the future. I’m a believer in sticking to your strengths and cricket is my strength."

While Johnson struggled badly against England in 2010-11, at his best he was devestatingly effective, and proved a capable lower-order batsman protecting Australia's tail. 

Omnisport
NEWS
Mitchell Johnson announces retirement from all forms of...
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar's contributions to Indian Cricket apart...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI teams in international cricket between 2000-2009
RELATED STORY
Who said What: Mohammed Kaif retires from international...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
The Father Of Indian Cricket. First Indian to Play...
RELATED STORY
Top five batsmen with the highest average in...
RELATED STORY
Shivnarine Chanderpaul- The unsung hero of West Indies...
RELATED STORY
5 highest ratings achieved by batsmen in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Cricket moments of Independent India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us