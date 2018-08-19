Mercurial quick Johnson retires from cricket

Mitchell Johnson playing for Perth Scorchers

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

Johnson called time on his international career in 2015, having recovered from injury and loss of form to dominate the 2013-14 Ashes series and lead Australia to a 5-0 whitewash of England.

The 36-year-old left-arm quick had continued to play in the Indian Premier League and for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

But Johnson will not be appearing in the forthcoming domestic short-form season.

"I had hoped to continue playing in various Twenty20 competitions around the world until perhaps the middle of next year," he wrote in PerthNow.

"But the fact is my body is starting to shut down.

"During this year's Indian Premier League tournament I had a few back problems and that was probably a sign that it was time to move on.

"My competitive urge hasn't left me and hopefully that's something I can use to channel into a coaching or mentoring role in the future. I’m a believer in sticking to your strengths and cricket is my strength."

While Johnson struggled badly against England in 2010-11, at his best he was devestatingly effective, and proved a capable lower-order batsman protecting Australia's tail.