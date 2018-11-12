×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rain rules in Dubai as Pakistan and New Zealand share series

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    12 Nov 2018, 00:47 IST
Dubai_rain_cropped
New Zealand's batsmen head off as rain stops play in Dubai.

Pakistan and New Zealand were left frustrated by the weather as their one-day series decider was ruined by rain in Dubai.

The Black Caps were 35-1 after 6.5 overs in reply to Pakistan's total of 279-8 when play was halted, with no further action possible in the third and final match.

Babar Azam top-scored with 92 as Pakistan - who recorded a six-wicket triumph on Friday to draw level in the series - posted a competitive score.

Right-hander Babar hit four boundaries and a solitary six in his 100-ball knock, sharing in a third-wicket stand worth 108 with Haris Sohail after opener Fakhar Zaman departed for 65.

Haris gave the innings some impetus by making 60 from 59 deliveries before he was fooled by a Lockie Ferguson slower ball, lobbing a catch out to George Worker at deep square-leg.

Trent Boult scuppered Babar's hopes of a ninth international century in the 50-over format with a well-disguised slower delivery of his own, though the left-arm seamer ended with expensive figures of 1-80 from his 10 overs.

Ferguson was the pick of the New Zealand attack, the paceman claiming three wickets in an eventful 50th over to finish with 5-45.

The tourists lost Colin Munro for a duck to the fourth ball of their innings, though Worker (18 not out) and Henry Nicholls - who finished unbeaten on 15 - were rebuilding when rain intervened.

Omnisport
NEWS
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Top 4 performers from the...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2018: Relentless Pakistan sets...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets to level the series
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20I Series: Interesting Facts...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I : Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Post-match review
RELATED STORY
3 keys to Pakistan beating New Zealand in the ODI series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd ODI | Today
PAK 279/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 35/1 (6.5 ov)
No Result
PAK VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 04:00 AM
BAN 303/5 (90.0 ov)
ZIM
Day 1 | Stumps: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat.
BAN VS ZIM live score
3rd T20I | Today
WIN 181/3 (20.0 ov)
IND 182/4 (20.0 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Today
RSA 320/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 280/9 (50.0 ov)
South Africa win by 40 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us