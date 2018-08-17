Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
AC Milan signs Uruguay midfielder Laxalt on deadline day

Associated Press
NEWS
News
82   //    17 Aug 2018, 20:24 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed midfielder Diego Laxalt from Genoa on Friday following his standout performances for Uruguay at the World Cup.

Laxalt helped the Uruguayans reach the World Cup quarterfinals and scored four goals in 34 games for Genoa last season in all competitions.

Spanish winger Samu Castillejo is also headed to Milan. Castillejo arrives from Villarreal, where he scored six goals in the Spanish league last season.

Two Milan players moved in the opposite direction. Colombia forward Carlos Bacca went to Villarreal and Italian forward Gianluca Lapadula to Genoa. Both Bacca and Lapadula spent last season at those clubs on loan.

Following a takeover last month by American hedge fund Elliott Management, Milan previously signed forward Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus and also brought in midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea.

Newly promoted Frosinone was also busy Friday, signing forward Joel Campbell from Arsenal. The Costa Rican had been an Arsenal player since 2011 but spent most of his time on various loan deals, including with Real Betis last season, and hadn't played a competitive game for Arsenal since the 2015-16 season.

Milan complete Laxalt deal
