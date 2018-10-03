Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
All United players are behind Mourinho, insists Fellaini

Omnisport
NEWS
News
130   //    03 Oct 2018, 18:06 IST
josemourinho - cropped
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini insists all the players are behind under-fire manager Jose Mourinho.

A 0-0 Champions League draw with Valencia on Tuesday means the Red Devils are now without a win in their last four games in all competitions.

Mourinho admitted there was some improvement from the 3-1 loss to West Ham last Saturday but again criticised his team in front of the media, claiming they lack the quality to build up play from the back and suggesting they will struggle to match last season's achievements, when they finished second in the Premier League and lost the FA Cup final.

Fellaini, though, maintains Mourinho has the backing of the squad, adding that a rare team huddle before kick-off at Old Trafford was a planned show of support for the boss.

"Everyone is going in the same direction to try to improve and to do better," he said. "I think we wanted to show that we are together.

"I think it was a bad day against West Ham. We were all bad. [On Tuesday] I think we showed improvement and we have to keep going.

"I think everybody is behind the manager. We have to do our best and do our job. We showed it but we have to do better on Saturday [against Newcastle United]."

United's lack of attacking threat was epitomised by a poor performance from Romelu Lukaku, who has now gone five appearances without a goal.

Former defender Rio Ferdinand claimed it is "a dream" for centre-backs to face the Belgium striker at present due to his lack of movement in the final third.

Fellaini, though, has backed his compatriot to recapture his best form.

"It's always like that. Strikers have to score to be confident," he said. "At the moment, he doesn't, but I hope he will score on Saturday and show his confidence and score goals."

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
