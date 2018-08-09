Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Argentine coach Gareca extends Peru contract for 3 years

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    09 Aug 2018, 05:28 IST
AP Image

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Argentinian Ricardo Gareca has agreed to a three-year contract extension to coach Peru in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gareca took Peru to its first World Cup in 36 years in Russia, but failed to advance to the knockout stage. The team lost to France and Denmark and beat Australia.

The coach said at a press conference on Wednesday that his contract could be extended until the end of the tournament in Qatar if Peru qualifies again.

The 60-year-old will become Peru's national team longest-serving coach. He joined in 2015.

Peru has three confirmed friendlies this year. They will be against Holland and Germany in September and Chile in October.

The team's next big appointment is in next year's Copa America in Brazil.

Associated Press
NEWS
Gareca extends Peru contract
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Peru coach Ricardo Gareca scored the...
RELATED STORY
Peru boss Gareca welcomes Eriksen threat
RELATED STORY
Gareca: My Peru future? I'll give an answer soon
RELATED STORY
Peru boss Gareca not a fan of 'novelty' VAR
RELATED STORY
Peru coach says Guerrero fit for World Cup, ready to play
RELATED STORY
Record number of Argentine coaches at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Peru to focus on good finish after Farfan injury scare
RELATED STORY
France hopes luck won't be needed to get past Peru
RELATED STORY
Giroud & Matuidi start as Deschamps drops Dembele for Peru
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us