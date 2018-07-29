Barcelona's Arthur has a touch of Xavi, claims Rafinha
Barcelona's new signing Arthur is reminiscent of club icon Xavi, according to team-mate Rafinha.
The Brazilian midfielder shone on his first appearance for the Catalan giants, scoring a fine goal in the International Champions Cup against Tottenham on Saturday.
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde praised Arthur's display and fellow midfielder Rafinha was also impressed by the 21-year-old, who has joined from Gremio.
"I don't like to make comparisons usually, but he has a touch of Xavi about him," Rafinha said after Barca beat Spurs on penalties in Pasadena.
"It's the way he touches the ball, the way he passes it. He's a great, great signing for Barcelona."
Rose Bowl— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 29, 2018
Barça vs Tottenham
A special guest star at the match: Julia Roberts.
Thanks for coming!#TheMagiciansOfTheBall
Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/9xJVn1V0rZ
Arthur was not expected to join Barca until January but the LaLiga champions were able to bring the deal forward, much to the uncapped midfielder's delight.
"It's a dream to be here," Arthur said. "I have worked hard for this and fortunately now I am here.
"I am really happy. I want to work hard to be able to give my best.”
"I am happy for my goal and for the result."
Barça vs Tottenham— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 29, 2018
Post-match reactions: @Rafinha
#TheMagiciansOfTheBall pic.twitter.com/jq142zohzo
Another Brazilian arrival, former Bordeaux winger Malcom, scored the decisive spot-kick for Barcelona.
"He's a great player," added Rafinha, who was on loan at Inter last term.
"He unbalances defenders, he's great one on one, I expect a lot from him."