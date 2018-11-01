×
Bayern Munich apply to host 2021 Champions League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    01 Nov 2018, 16:11 IST
Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena home

Bayern Munich have launched a bid to host the Champions League final in 2021, the Bundesliga giants have announced.

Bayern last held the final in 2012 and reached the showpiece only to be beaten by Premier League side Chelsea, who won following a penalty shoot-out.

"I can confirm that Bayern, together with the city of Munich, will officially apply to host the 2021 Champions League final at the Allianz Arena," said Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"Despite the disappointment of the defeat to Chelsea in 2012, we still look back fondly on the 'Finale dahoam' [final at home]. We would be very grateful if UEFA gave us the opportunity to again welcome the football world to Munich."

Krestovsky Stadium, the home of Russian club Zenit, is the only other contender to host the 2021 Champions League final, UEFA confirmed.

Seville, Vienna and Tbilisi are the three cities bidding to be hosts for the Europa League final in 2021, while Belfast, Kharkiv, Minsk and Helsinki are in the running for the UEFA Super Cup.

Gothenburg and Prague are hoping to be selected for the Women's Champions League final.

